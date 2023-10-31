When a Premier League side makes a poor start to the season, a familiar tale is told.

It is, of course, the tale of Derby County’s woeful 2007/08 campaign.

In a torrid season, the Rams finished rock-bottom with a humiliating points tally of 11.

To this day, it remains the worst points tally in the history of the competition.

Sheffield United currently prop up the Premier League table, with just one point accumulated thus far.

A first victory continues to elude the Blades and their recent trip to Arsenal left them battered and bruised, on the receiving end of a 5-0 thumping.

But will Sheffield United beat Derby’s infamous tally? This was a question posed to BETSiE, the Bettingexpert’s supercomputer.

It simulated the Premier League season a staggering 100,000 times, taking previous results into account to create a prediction.

Fans can be reassured that the supercomputer does not believe the Blades will fare worse than the Rams did.

A probability of 51.85 per cent was given to Sheffield United reaching the 20-point mark or surpassing it. This would put Paul Heckingbottom’s men comfortably clear of Derby’s tally, even if it may not be enough to beat the drop.

The probability of Sheffield United accumulating 11 points was just 2.05 per cent, with the percentage growing incrementally smaller through each number below 11.

Below are all the supercomputer probabilities.