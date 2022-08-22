Supercomputer tips Sheffield United to win Championship title as Watford, Norwich City, West Brom, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Preston North End battle for automatic promotion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Norwood gave the Blades the lead with a curling free-kick shortly after the half-hour mark, before substitute Iliman Ndiaye wrapped up the three points with a second-half brace.

McBurnie is without a goal of his own since he netted in the Carabao Cup in September, but Heckingbottom was delighted with the striker’s all-around display.

“He was excellent,” said the Blades boss. “From our point of view, he was involved in all the good things we did.

“He created chances as well as being on the end of chances and to get that many in a game just shows the hard work that everybody has been doing with him.

“I thought from start to finish we were excellent. We had a purpose about us with the ball and tried to move it quick and be positive. And aggression without the ball, to try and win it back and make it difficult for Blackburn as well.

“I think that type of performance would have given anyone a game. We just try and deliver that. We know we’re not going to every week, but we’ll try and do it.

“In 40 games’ time, if we’re top of the league, I’ll be delighted.”

Sheffield United players celebrate during their victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Elsewhere, Hull City lost their first league game of the season as they were beaten by West Brom while Middlesbrough’s wait for a first win continued after a 1-0 loss at Reading.

Rotherham United remained unbeaten thanks to a 1-1 draw at QPR while Huddersfield Town were not in action after their trip to Coventry City was postponed due to an unsafe playing surface.

