'Sure-footed', 'calm head' and 'a winner': Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins on the goalscoring rise of Herbie Kane

The bigger certainty between Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips remains the former, despite Phillips hitting back-to-back doubles in the promotion-chasing Reds' last two home matches against Derby County and Leyton Orient.

Kane remains three goals in front of Phillips with nine.

The club's designated penalty taker, it would be a surprise if the Bristolian, out of contract in the summer, did not reach 10 at least.

Herbie Kane celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal from the spot in the League One home game against Carlisle United in January. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

While Barnsley have the division's joint top-scorer at their disposal in Devante Cole alongside the likes of John McAtee and Sam Cosgrove, the goal presence of Kane and Phillips is a boon at this time of year.

Boss Neill Collins said: "Herbie's penalties are obviously a big contributing factor.

"But having those moments like against Shrewsbury in the last minute takes a really calm head. Then turning up and getting the goal like he did against Fleetwood, we’ve definitely shown Herbie where we have thought he’s most likely to get the goals.

"It’s at that point at the top of the box. He gets there really well and his timing is good and he can finish. That’s a credit to Herbie that he’s added so many goals to his game. He’s a real pivotal scorer to us.

"He’s a sure-footed player and a clear, confident football player. He’s a winner and you need that to score goals - you need to want to be in the right place at the right time. He’s certainly done that.