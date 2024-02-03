All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Sutton United 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Grant McCann's men leave it late as Joe Ironside penalty earns point

Joe Ironside rescued Doncaster Rovers a late point in a 1-1 League Two basement battle at Sutton United.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:39 GMT

The hosts seemingly boosted their survival hopes through Craig Eastmond’s second-half effort, only for Ironside to convert a penalty in stoppage time to secure a share of the spoils.

There was a controversial start to the game when Rovers striker Billy Waters was booked for simulation inside the first minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee Angol saw his volley saved by newly-signed loan keeper Timothee Lo-Tutala, who was then quickly off his line to deny Olly Sanderson.

Doncaster Rovers picked up a point against Sutton United. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesDoncaster Rovers picked up a point against Sutton United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Doncaster Rovers picked up a point against Sutton United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Charlie Lakin fired a volley just wide for the hosts after the break.

But their dominance paid off when Eastmond converted Joe Kizzi’s low cross at the second attempt in the 78th minute.

Down the other end, Kyle Hurst scooped over as the visitors chased a late leveller.

But there was still time as they were awarded a spot-kick when keeper Dean Bouzanis was penalised when coming to collect a cross and Ironside held his nerve from 12 yards.

Related topics:Sutton UnitedGrant McCannLeague Two