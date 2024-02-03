The hosts seemingly boosted their survival hopes through Craig Eastmond’s second-half effort, only for Ironside to convert a penalty in stoppage time to secure a share of the spoils.

There was a controversial start to the game when Rovers striker Billy Waters was booked for simulation inside the first minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Angol saw his volley saved by newly-signed loan keeper Timothee Lo-Tutala, who was then quickly off his line to deny Olly Sanderson.

Doncaster Rovers picked up a point against Sutton United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Charlie Lakin fired a volley just wide for the hosts after the break.

But their dominance paid off when Eastmond converted Joe Kizzi’s low cross at the second attempt in the 78th minute.

Down the other end, Kyle Hurst scooped over as the visitors chased a late leveller.