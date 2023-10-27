Sutton United v Bradford City: Double boost for Kevin McDonald and a 'step in the right direction' for winger
Asked about Bradford City’s squad news ahead of their second trip down the M1 this week, the Bantams caretaker-manager provided a positive report, while quipping that being able to drop himself would also be a bonus.
McDonald was speaking amid the context of City’s 4-1 midweek reverse at MK Dons, when the midfielder donned his boots for the first time in the league during his interim stint in charge.
That was mainly due to the unavailability of Richie Smallwood due to suspension. He is back this afternoon as is another influential figure in Jamie Walker, who both return from one-match bans.
McDonald, taking charge of City for a fifth successive league match, said: “I think we will be okay, get rid of myself (and) we will be all right..
"Richie and Jamie bring experience in a certain way.
"Richie has been spot-on since he came in and I have put him there and he has done exactly what I expect.
"Jamie has obviously done well and they will come back into the picture and it will be good to get them back into the team as they have been part of what has been successful.
"I am not saying they have been a catalyst to it, but they have been a big part to it, it’s been plain to see."
Tuesday’s heavy defeat in Buckinghamshire did at least have one silver lining in the shape of the return of Harry Chapman, who came off the bench late on.
On the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough winger, who has just returned from a serious hamstring issue, McDonald said: “He was all right. He would have been tired because we were chasing around the ball a lot, for sure.
"It was good to get him back on. The result was probably irrelevant (confirmed) at that time, so it was good to get Chappy back on the pitch. It has been so long.
"We know what he can offer as a player. Chappy took a step in the right direction."