Sutton United v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann's biggest game at Rovers since trip to nearby Charlton in May 2019

The most important game of his second stint at Rovers thus far arrives not too far away on Saturday.

On a late spring night in 2019, McCann’s brave Doncaster side suffered penalty heartache after losing out on spot-kicks after the second leg of their League One semi-final play-off against Charlton Athletic ended level on aggregate - with the visitors missing out on Wembley.

Some 19 miles away on the southern flanks of the capital, McCann’s current Rovers crop have an acid test for different reasons at Sutton United.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

A drama for third-from-bottom Rovers will turn into a crisis if they lose to the side just below them who are currently occupying the second relegation place.

Should Rovers lose, the gap between the pair would be cut to just four points, although the struggling Yorkshire side do have a game in hand.

It will be a huge test of Rovers’ mettle and fortitude. The sight of a leader returning in the midweek EFL Cup tie at Bradford City in Richard Wood was welcome in that regard, at least.

Meanwhile, a new goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala could be handed a debut.’

McCann, heartened by his side’s efforts in being narrowly edged out at Bradford - after last weekend’s calamitous home loss to Stockport - said: "We kept going and pushing and there was a better steel and determination about us.

"I was pleased with the response of the group and hopefully we can take that fight and passion into Saturday's game.