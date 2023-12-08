Sutton United v Harrogate Town: Dean Cornelius is aiming high with Sulphurites after injury
The 22-year-old stood out as the League Two Sulphurites’ most eye-catching signing of the summer when Simon Weaver beat off competition from elsewhere to sign the “box-to-box midfielder” from Motherwell.
A bright pre-season was backed up by a superb opening-day performance against Doncaster Rovers as Town triumphed 1-0 away from home to make the perfect start to the 2023/24 campaign.
A wrist injury sustained at Accrington Stanley a fortnight later would however halt that early momentum. But, things seem to have clicked for the Scotsman in recent weeks. He has benefited from being paired with Stephen Dooley in the Town engine room.
"There is still more to come from me,” Cornelius said, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom-of-the-table Sutton United. “I always feel like the sky is your limit, I don’t see anything stopping me and I will always back my own ability.
"I’ve definitely benefited from getting a run of games, and that’s thanks to the manager for putting his faith in me. Confidence only grows when you’re getting picked every week and I am just looking forward to getting out there and playing the games.
“When you're full of confidence, any player can look good and it goes all the way through a team. Once things start clicking, you see it in every player, everyone then makes that extra wee movement, they want on the ball more, they move it quicker.”