DEAN CORNELIUS believes that the “sky is the limit" as far his Harrogate Town career is concerned and insists that there is still plenty more to come from him.

The 22-year-old stood out as the League Two Sulphurites’ most eye-catching signing of the summer when Simon Weaver beat off competition from elsewhere to sign the “box-to-box midfielder” from Motherwell.

A bright pre-season was backed up by a superb opening-day performance against Doncaster Rovers as Town triumphed 1-0 away from home to make the perfect start to the 2023/24 campaign.

A wrist injury sustained at Accrington Stanley a fortnight later would however halt that early momentum. But, things seem to have clicked for the Scotsman in recent weeks. He has benefited from being paired with Stephen Dooley in the Town engine room.

ENGINE ROOM: Harrogate Town's Dean Cornelius battles for the ball with Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe on the opening day of the season. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

"There is still more to come from me,” Cornelius said, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to bottom-of-the-table Sutton United. “I always feel like the sky is your limit, I don’t see anything stopping me and I will always back my own ability.

"I’ve definitely benefited from getting a run of games, and that’s thanks to the manager for putting his faith in me. Confidence only grows when you’re getting picked every week and I am just looking forward to getting out there and playing the games.