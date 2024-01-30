Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites have triumphed seven times in 13 games on their travels in League Two this season, the same number of wins as league leaders Stockport Town, Mansfield Town in third and Barrow in fourth.

Only the fact they have lost seven at home, against five wins, means they sit 11th in the fourth tier.

They have picked up seven points from their last three games on the road, part of a sequence of five wins and just one defeat in their last seven league games since the end of November that has seen Weaver’s team transform themselves from one looking over their shoulder to one looking up at the possibility of a late charge into the play-offs.

Happiest on the road: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver ahead of the recent win at Doncaster Rovers. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It has been quite the reversal of fortunes for Harrogate, who with one of the smallest budgets and smallest fanbases in the league were expected by many to be battling against relegation.

That away form and current sequence of results is why they head to second-bottom Sutton United on Tuesday night in the unfamiliar position of being favourites to win.

Conspiring against them, as well as that old chestnut of taking nothing for granted, is a how rusty they might be.

Due to the postponement of the game at Grimsby Town 10 days ago and their scheduled opponents being in FA Cup fourth-round action this past weekend, Harrogate have not played for 17 days.

Weaver said: “We are not too downbeat because everybody has had a little breather and that respite can build up the anticipation for the next game. So, really, there should be no slowing up of momentum, we should only be reinvigorated and raring to go.

“There's been talk about mid-winter breaks for years and people moaning about too many games and no break. We've had an enforced break, and I think that the lads are fresh now.