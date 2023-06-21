SWANSEA CITY remain confident of securing the services of Barnsley head coach Michael Duff - with Russell Martin's protracted move to Southampton set to be finalised by the end of the week.

The Swans have made an approach to speak to the Reds chief and informal talks have reportedly gone well.

Martin agreed to take charge of the Saints last month but a compensation dispute has so far held up his move to Hampshire.

Swansea return to pre-season on Friday before flying to Spain for a training camp on Sunday.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff, who is wanted by Swansea City. Picture: Getty Images.

Duff is one year into his three-year contract at Oakwell and his first anniversary in charge arrived last Thursday.

New Bradford City signing Kevin McDonald has expressed his relief after signing for the Bantams - at the second time of asking.

The former Sheffield United, Wolves, Fulham and Burnley midfielder spent time on trial at City in January, but a permanent deal did not transpire at the time.

The ball-playing schemer joined up with League One outfit Exeter City later that month on a short-term deal and made 11 appearances for the Grecians, scoring three goals.

The Devon outfit offered the 34-year-old a new deal, but he turned down fresh terms and he now returned to Yorkshire.

He has signed a two-year deal.

McDonald, City's third close-season signing, said: “It is great to get the deal over the line and be here. It has been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes, so to get it finally sorted is exciting.

“I was here on trial for three days in January and enjoyed my time.

“As a footballer, you want to play in the biggest stadiums and under pressure. I pride myself on being capable in pressurised environments.

"I do not want to come here and see out a career, I want to be here to get promoted and am looking forward to getting started."

Rotherham United keeper Josh Vickers has rejected fresh terms with the club to join Derby County, managed by former Millers chief Paul Warne.