Swansea City remain without three players for Hull City clash but Michael Obafemi could return

Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around.

Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in contention after the upcoming international break. Midfielder Liam Walsh remains sidelined.

Martin, whose side lost 1-0 to Sheffield United on Tuesday, said: “Michael has a chance to be involved tomorrow like everyone else, and we will make the decision this morning.

“It’s the same for him as for every other player. He will be back in the team when he earns the right to be back in the team, he will be back in the squad when he has earned the right to be back in the squad.”

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze also plans to make changes after three straight defeats.

The Tigers have won only once in six games and Arvelazde said he had made mistakes before and during Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stoke.

On-loan Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is set to make his full Tigers debut after two appearances from the bench. Ryan Longman is pushing for a recall, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh expected to be missing again.