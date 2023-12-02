THE contribution of David Kasumu in two heartening episodes for Huddersfield Town over the past seven days has been there for all to see.

Tenacious, energetic and position-savvy, the midfielder has shown his true worth in games against Sunderland and Southampton.

There is a caveat. Given his unfortunate injury record while at Town, supporters would be forgiven for crossing their fingers that he remains on deck in the weeks and matches ahead and so will Darren Moore in truth.

The ex-MK Dons player has been sidelined with two separate - but significant - hamstring injuries since joining in July 2022 alongside an Achilles issue.Amid a congested itinerary for his side until the new year, Moore is conscious of not overextending him, given his relative lack of game-time this term.

The Town chief said: “It’s something I’ve got to discuss with the medical and sports science team.

"He’s someone who we look at - in terms of where he has been at (with injuries). His value for the team is there for all to see.

"We have spoken about David and the role he plays defensively for the team and where he has played for the last couple of games and he has contributed very well for the team.”

Saturday sees Moore renew acquaintances with Michael Duff - just six months on since they led out former clubs Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

After a difficult start at Swansea in a transitional time for the club, Duff is finding his feet. Patience in that regard is vital as Moore also knows in his own new role.

Moore added: "Not so long ago we were both at Wembley with our respective clubs. Everywhere Duffers has gone, he has showcased good work and no doubt he is implementing that at Swansea as he is moving that club forward.

"To use an analogy, when you get a plant and put the seed in the soil, you need water and a bit of sunlight and it takes time.

"It’s an analogy when you take over a team and football club and it’s all new and so many different departments have to align. There’s what we are doing and we continue to work at it.