Swansea City v Hull City: Liam Rosenior on Tyler Morton - and why he thinks of Manchester and not Liverpool

TYLER MORTON may have been made on Merseyside, but speak to Liam Rosenior about him and it's the city of Manchester which springs to mind.

Hull City’s accomplished schemer, making heads turn during a season-long loan spell from Liverpool, is seeking to end a dream week in fitting style today.

On Tuesday evening, Morton crowned a stellar performance - described as ‘unbelievable’ by Liverpool and England under-21 team-mate Harvey Elliott - with a sweet goal in the Young Lions’ 3-0 European Championship qualifying win over Northern Ireland at Goodison Park.

It came after Wallasey-born Morton made his under-21s debut from the bench last weekend.

It’s the latest feather in the cap of the Merseysider, who chose a move to Liverpool above Everton.

City head coach Rosenior said: “When I saw Tyler play on loan at Blackburn last season, I fell in love with him straightaway. He is everything I like in a midfield player.

"He is not what I’d call a ball-winning midfielder, but he intercepts so many things and reads the game really well.

"He won’t like me saying this because he’s a Liverpool boy, but he reminds me so much of Michael Carrick (Manchester United legend).

Hull City's Tyler Morton (left). Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

"He was my favourite midfield player in that England (golden) generation as he was the guy that made everyone around him better.

"Tyler has so much potential. I think what helps Tyler at this moment in time is the fact that his style of play suits ours.

"If he played in a more direct team, he wouldn’t be able to direct the team in the way he wants or influence the game, but I still think there’s so much more to come, especially in the final third."

After the two-week international hiatus, City have been handed a long trek to this part of South Wales.

Historically, it’s not been a happy hunting ground for Hull, who have won just twice in 21 fixtures against the Swans in this particular part of the Principality.

The run stretches way back to early 1987, long before the Swans left the Vetch Field for the Liberty Stadium.

In the present, they face a home side finding their feet under Michael Duff, who has added a pressing dimension to their traditional cultured passing game.

Rosenior added: “They are a club with a huge tradition with the way they play and they have built it up in the last 15 to 20 years and they have very good technical players who fit that mould.

"It is a very difficult job when you go anywhere new and he’s following someone who was quite successful before him in Russell Martin.

"But I think the players have got to grips with what he (Duff) wants and their form over the past eight games is among the best in the league.

"It takes time for new managers to instil what they want, but Michael is a fantastic coach and deserves his opportunity in the Championship.