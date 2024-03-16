The visitors took the lead after 10 minutes as Tom Brewitt made a mess of a long ball, allowing Maxime Biamou in behind and, on the bounce, he rocketed a shot into the top corner.

Swindon had a golden chance to level as Udoka Godwin-Malife showed Jack Senior a clean pair of heels and crossed low across the face of goal, but Aaron Drinan’s driven effort sent the ball over.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers picked up a win on the road. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster punished the hosts again in the 26th minute as George Broadbent slipped the ball into Hakeeb Adelakun in space and he tucked home the second.

Within a minute of the restart Conor McCarthy came up from the back and lofted a cross on to the head of Paul Glatzel to score and get Swindon back on the game.