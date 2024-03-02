Swindon had the game’s first big chance when Ricky Aguiar made a clever run in behind Harrogate and managed to slip a pass into Aaron Drinan.

The striker looked to take his shot on early from the edge of the box and it flashed just wide of the near post.

Charlie Austin salvaged a point for Swindon Town against Harrogate Town. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Seven minutes into the second half Anthony O’Connor stole a march from a wide free-kick and ran away from his markers to nod the ball beyond Jack Bycroft and into the far corner of the net and put Harrogate in front.

Swindon almost struck back straight away as Udoka Godwin-Malife got free down the side and his cross into the area deflected back to Paul Glatzel in the area, and his low shot was cleared off the line.