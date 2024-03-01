Now, Simon Weaver is challenging his side to show ‘more personality’ and handle new levels of anticipation.

Tipped for a survival fight before a ball was kicked in August, the Sulphurites instead find themselves among a clutch of clubs in the mix for the final play-off spot.

But having emerged from ‘under the radar’ in early February, painful losses to Mansfield Town, Walsall and, latterly, Newport County have proved somewhat sobering.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, whose side visit Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Weaver, whose side visit the County Ground on Saturday, said: "It’s new territory for a lot of players, challenging at the top end.

"I said at half-time (on Tuesday against Newport) ‘it looks like we are bottle jobs here’ as we’ve got so far.

"In my opinion, nobody expected us to be anywhere near mid-table and we have surpassed expectations, so now you can take off the handbrake.

"But as soon as there’s a bit of difficulty or people switch on to what our strengths are, you have got to handle that and ride the punches. We need to show more personality on the pitch."

Taking off the handbrake arrives with a caveat, with Weaver critical of the way in which his side failed to heed the lessons of their 9-2 drubbing at Mansfield in Tuesday’s 4-1 home reverse to Newport, which was arguably just as harsh in some respects.

Weaver continued: “It was important to compose ourselves as that was our first bad (home) performance in many months. It can happen in football.

"Newport lost 3-0 and it could have been 12-0 at the weekend, but they (MK Dons) didn’t finish more than three.

"Probably the biggest concern is that whenever we are in attack (at the minute), we leave two v two at the back and it’s not through the coaching side or the presentation when we say ‘you must come round as a far full-back.’

"In that Mansfield game where we were absolutely punished in that way, we identified it the following day in saying: ‘It’s easy to remedy, stay with us and get that right - don’t start to get over-expansive against teams pressing you.’

"You have got to build from shape, but the lesson wasn’t learned. People have to be coachable and listen and we have to do better.