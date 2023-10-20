IN his three Championship games in East Yorkshire so far this season for Hull City, Ozan Tufan has scored four goals.

It helps to explain why his return to the fray following injury arrives at a very timely juncture ahead of Saturday's showdown with a rival who are level on points with City just outside of the top six in Southampton.

The talismanic Turkish international has been sidelined with a thigh problem for a number of weeks, but is now over the issue and raring to go according to Liam Rosenior.

The City head coach said: “Ozan's good, he's trained all this week.

Fit-again Hull City midfielder Ozan Tufan, pictured celebrating after scoring against Sheffield Wednesday in August - when he netted a hat-trick. The Turkish international is available for Saturday's Championship home game with Southampton. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“He will be in my squad and he could even start because he's done the work. That's brilliant.

“He's in a really good place and he's looking strong. Having him back around is great for me and great for the group.

“We've gone through the wars a little bit, but it's starting to look a lot healthier and Ozan's looking really, really good.”

As the Tigers embark on a key block of fixtures, there is further good news to be had.

Aaron Connolly, not involved with Republic of Ireland after managing an issue ahead of City's last league game at Millwall, is available.

Rosenior continued: “Aaron's good. He came through that (injury) thankfully and I really respect Ireland for giving us the time to get Aaron to one hundred per cent with his toe but he's fully fit and ready to go. It was just soreness.”