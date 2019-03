Here is our latest starting XI, in a 5-4-1 formation this time around. Let us know what you think by adding your comments below or by contacting us on Twitter via @YPSport

1. Goalkeeper: Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday) Impressive between the posts at Derby and continued his strong form following his first-team return.

2. Defence: Dmitri Cavare (Barnsley) Scored a rare goal and was typically powerful and assertive going forward and diligent at the back.

3. Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) What a difference a week makes. After a wretched afternoon against Portsmouth, O'Connor was solid and assured against Peterborough and showed great character in the process.

4. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) Delivered another on-message, commanding defensive performance to continue his fine season at Ashton Gate.

