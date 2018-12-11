Team of the Week: Huddersfield Town prosper in defeat; Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United provide the firepower
DONCASTER Rovers and Huddersfield Town have a trio of players in our Team of the Week after a victory at Bristol Rovers and a minimising of Arsenal's firepower, respectively.
Here is the latest Yorkshire Post line-up in a 4-3-3 formation:
1. GOALKEEPER
Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield Town): Made great saves from Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira but could do nothing about Arsenal's late winner from the latter.
2. DEFENDER
Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United): Stepped into the breach in style, overlapping cleverly and kept QPR's Luke Freeman in the shade
3. DEFENDER
Chris Basham (Sheffield United): Few centre-backs cover more ground than this Blades centre-back, who had a header cleared off the line at Reading and set up Billy Sharp's strike.
4. DEFENDER
Jordy de Wijs (Hull City): Fully earned his recall to the Tigers defence, winning his aerial battles at Millwall and setting up Markus Henriksens equaliser.
