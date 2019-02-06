Team of the Week - Hull City, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday lead way in latest Yorkshire-wide line-up
NO LESS than eight different clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post team of the week - -probably the most ever
As ever, there will be names in there you disagree with, while believing others have been overlooked. Try it out in our gallery, working in a 3-5-2 formation ...
1. Goalkeeper - David Marshall (Hull City)
Key penalty save to deny Stoke's 9m man Sam Vokes and another clean sheet at the KCOM. It's coming a bit of a regular thing.
2. Defence - Paul Caddis (Bradford City)
Produced a display of experience and know-how to help the Bantams claim a hard-fought point at Wycombe.
3. Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday)
A bit of a success story for Wednesday this season and produced another strong performance at Portman Road.
4. Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United)
Marked his first second-tier start by playing his part as the Millers secured their first clean sheet in 17 games at Millwall.
