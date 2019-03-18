Team of the Week - Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley well-stocked in latest YP line-up SEVEN different clubs are represented in our latest YP Team of the Week line-up - with two apiece from Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town. Here is our line-up, this time in a 3-4-3 formation. 1. Goalkeeper: Adam Davies (Barnsley) Continued his exemplary season with a strong performance on a difficult night for Barnsley at Doncaster. Make some telling saves. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Defence: Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City) A stout-hearted display in central defence and was very unfortunate to be on the losing side at Oxford United. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley) Another commanding showing from one of League One's form defenders. Assertive amid the derby cauldron at Doncaster Rovers. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United). Unflappable and quietly effective from the left-sided defender, who continued his wonderfully consistent season. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4