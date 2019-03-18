THE CHOSEN ONES: Adam Davies, left, Chris Basham and Jarrod Bowen all make our latest starting line-up.

Team of the Week - Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley well-stocked in latest YP line-up

SEVEN different clubs are represented in our latest YP Team of the Week line-up - with two apiece from Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town.

Here is our line-up, this time in a 3-4-3 formation.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Davies (Barnsley)

Continued his exemplary season with a strong performance on a difficult night for Barnsley at Doncaster. Make some telling saves.
2. Defence: Anthony O'Connor (Bradford City)

A stout-hearted display in central defence and was very unfortunate to be on the losing side at Oxford United.
3. Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley)

Another commanding showing from one of League One's form defenders. Assertive amid the derby cauldron at Doncaster Rovers.
4. Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).

Unflappable and quietly effective from the left-sided defender, who continued his wonderfully consistent season.
