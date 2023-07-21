Teenage Bradford City trio sign professional contracts with League Two club for the 2023-24 EFL season

The academy graduates are contracted at City until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Wadsworth, younger brother of Noah, has been offered a one-year professional contract to commence in 2024-25.
Bentley - who took last season’s Academy player of the year award at the club’s end of season dinner - and both Wadsworth brothers lined-up for a City XI in their traditional pre-season friendly against Bradford (Park Avenue) at the Horsfall Community Stadium earlier this week.
Jeffreys, a midfielder, and defenders Bentley and Noah Wadsworth will continue their development in the City's under-19s side next season, with midfielder Gabe Wadsworth completing the second year of his two-year scholarship with the club before turning professional.
City’s lead professional development phase coach Ryan Farrell, said: “I have been fortunate enough to work with these players for quite a few years now and to have seen them develop as players and as people is something they should be proud of, as should the academy.
“Last season was challenging for all us for a number of reasons. It was incredibly hard for the players, but their resilience, perseverance and personality has shone through.
“We are looking forward to continuing to support them and seeing them grow - both on and off the field.
"They have given everything they have and deserve this opportunity. Everyone in the academy is extremely proud of them.”