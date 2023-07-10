All Sections
The 10 free agent defenders from the Premier League yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Manchester United, Sheffield United, Everton, Burnley and Aston Villa men

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on the recent retained list publications. There are various players currently without a club and available to sign for free, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without the need for significant expenditure. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the 10 senior defenders released by clubs set to compete in the Premier League next season who have not yet found a new employer.

Last club: Newcastle United

1. Ciaran Clark

Last club: Newcastle United Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Last club: Everton

2. Yerry Mina

Last club: Everton Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last club: Sheffield United

3. Jack O'Connell

Last club: Sheffield United Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last club: Aston Villa

4. Ashley Young

Last club: Aston Villa Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

