The 11 free agent forwards from the Championship still without a club - including an ex-Leeds United hero, Burnley, Preston North End, Huddersfield Town, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City players
The Championship season may be well underway but there are still plenty of players released by second-tier sides yet to find a new club.
All five of Yorkshire’s Championship sides – Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United – are still looking to bolster their squads before the transfer window closes on September 1.
Clubs may look to the free agent market next month if they are unable to get their desired deals over the line before the trading stops.
Here we run through the forwards released by Championship sides who could still be available once the window shuts…
Matej Vydra – The striker had tried to agree a new deal at Burnley after his contract expired but no breakthrough was made. He has spent the summer recovering from a ruptured cruciate knee ligament injury.
Aaron Lennon – The 35-year-old ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Everton winger stated his intent to continue playing after being released by Burnley.
Izzy Brown – The ex-Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday player left Preston North End after less than a season and without having played a single minute for the club.
Marc McNulty – The striker made just 13 appearances in four seasons at Reading, spending most of his time at the club out on loan.
Andy Carroll – The former Premier League striker was reportedly in talks with Club Brugge after his departure from West Brom but that proposed move came to nothing as he had a trail period with the club cancelled.
Sammy Ameobi – The ex-Nottingham Forest player was released by Middlesbrough after just one year at the Riverside Stadium.
Fraizer Campbell – The 34-year-old made 92 appearances for his hometown club Huddersfield Town in three seasons before being released at the end of last campaign.
Robert Snodgrass – The 34-year-old ended last season with Luton Town after leaving West Brom in January. He made over 150 appearances for Leeds between 2008 and 2012 and scored 11 goals in 45 games for Hull. He has been linked with a move to Motherwell.
Isaac Vassell – The 28-year-old was released by Cardiff as injury hampered his time at the club.
Jamie Thomas – The 25-year-old was released by Preston last month after spending the second half of the season on loan at FC Halifax Town.