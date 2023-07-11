All Sections
The 11 free agent forwards from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Watford, Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, QPR and Cardiff City men

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists shared following the end of the season. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to recruit for free, many of whom boast impressive pedigree and experience at second tier level.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without the need for significant expenditure. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new signings.

Here are the 11 senior forwards released by clubs set to compete in the Championship next season who have not yet found a new employer.

Last club: Watford

1. Britt Assombalonga

Last club: Watford Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Last club: Preston North End

2. Sean Maguire

Last club: Preston North End Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Last club: Cardiff City

3. Connor Wickham

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Last club: Huddersfield Town

4. Martyn Waghorn

Last club: Huddersfield Town Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

