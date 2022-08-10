The 12 free agent defenders from the Championship still without a club - including Middlesbrough, Burnley, Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, QPR and Reading players

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers top the table after winning their first two games while a further five clubs are unbeaten, including Yorkshire's Hull City. At the other end of the table, Huddersfield Town are one of only two sides yet to pick up a point after two games.

There are just over three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window as Yorkshire clubs look to finalise their squads for the remainder of the season.

After three defeats in all competitions, Huddersfield are looking at making more signings before the close of the transfer window but head coach Danny Schofield insists they must be the right fit.

FREE AGENT: Sol Bamba is still without a club after leaving Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

Hull City have had a busy window while Rotherham United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are all keen to bolster their options.

With some clubs potentially opting to look toward the free agent market in the final weeks of the window, here are the defenders released from Championship clubs yet to sign a contract elsewhere...

Nicolas Nkoulou - The centre-back joined Watford in October 2021 but was released after making just three league appearances as they were relegated.

Naby Sarr - The Frenchman was one of several players released by Huddersfield at the conclusion of last campaign. He is strongly linked with a move to Reading.

FREE AGENT: Naby Sarr has yet to sign for a new club after leaving Huddersfield, although he is reportedly close to joining Reading. Picture: Getty Images.

Sean Morrison - The 31-year-old was a popular figure at Cardiff City, having been with the club since 2014 before leaving at the end of his contract.

Erik Pieters - The left-back was one of 14 players released by Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League. He is yet to confirm his future.

Neil Taylor - The left-back was linked with numerous clubs after leaving Middlesbrough. He was the first signing made by Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium.

Danny Simpson - The 35-year-old former Leicester City and Huddersfield Town player has been without a club since his contract at Bristol City was cancelled by mutual consent in March.

Lee Wallace - The ex-Rangers and Hearts player was released by QPR at the end of the season.

Phil Bardsley - The defender was one of the 14 released by Burnley following their relegation. He has yet to sign a contract elsewhere.

Sol Bamba - Speaking earlier in the transfer window, the departing Boro defender said he has 'a few options' available after leaving the Riverside Stadium.

Felipe Araruna - The Brazilian is searching for a new club after a frustrating two-year spell with Reading which was hampered by injury.

Terell Thomas - The player had been on trial at Portsmouth after leaving Reading but it has yet to be confirmed if he has been offered a deal.