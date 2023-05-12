The 13 best Championship forwards including Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Hull City, Burnley and Coventry City stars
The regular Championship season has come to an end and the campaign was lit up by some prolific goalscorers.
Three players have struck 20 goals or more and a further four players reached the 15-goal mark. Many of these impressive goal hauls have been recorded by forwards, although there have been some clinical wingers and attacking midfielders – such as Burnley’s Nathan Tella and Sunderland’s Amad Diallo.
However, only out-and-out forwards have been included in our list of the best Championship forwards, assembled using Transfermarkt’s average goals per match metric.
Only players with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, hence the absence of the likes of Sunderland marksman Ross Stewart and Cardiff City’s Sory Kaba.