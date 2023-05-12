The regular Championship season has come to an end and the campaign was lit up by some prolific goalscorers.

Three players have struck 20 goals or more and a further four players reached the 15-goal mark. Many of these impressive goal hauls have been recorded by forwards, although there have been some clinical wingers and attacking midfielders – such as Burnley’s Nathan Tella and Sunderland’s Amad Diallo.

However, only out-and-out forwards have been included in our list of the best Championship forwards, assembled using Transfermarkt’s average goals per match metric.

Only players with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, hence the absence of the likes of Sunderland marksman Ross Stewart and Cardiff City’s Sory Kaba.

1 . Chuba Akpom Akpom has scored 28 goals in 38 appearances, averaging 0.74 goals per match. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cameron Archer Middlesbrough loanee Archer has notched 11 goals in 20 appearances, averaging 0.55 goals per match. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Viktor Gyökeres The Coventry City marksman has scored 21 goals in 46 outings, averaging 0.46 goals per match. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Carlton Morris Luton Town's Morris has scored 0.45 goals per match on average. He has made 44 appearances, scoring 20 goals. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images Photo Sales