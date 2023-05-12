All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

The 13 best Championship forwards including Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Hull City, Burnley and Coventry City stars

The regular Championship season has come to an end and the campaign was lit up by some prolific goalscorers.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th May 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:06 BST

Three players have struck 20 goals or more and a further four players reached the 15-goal mark. Many of these impressive goal hauls have been recorded by forwards, although there have been some clinical wingers and attacking midfielders – such as Burnley’s Nathan Tella and Sunderland’s Amad Diallo.

However, only out-and-out forwards have been included in our list of the best Championship forwards, assembled using Transfermarkt’s average goals per match metric.

Only players with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, hence the absence of the likes of Sunderland marksman Ross Stewart and Cardiff City’s Sory Kaba.

Akpom has scored 28 goals in 38 appearances, averaging 0.74 goals per match.

1. Chuba Akpom

Akpom has scored 28 goals in 38 appearances, averaging 0.74 goals per match. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Middlesbrough loanee Archer has notched 11 goals in 20 appearances, averaging 0.55 goals per match.

2. Cameron Archer

Middlesbrough loanee Archer has notched 11 goals in 20 appearances, averaging 0.55 goals per match. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Coventry City marksman has scored 21 goals in 46 outings, averaging 0.46 goals per match.

3. Viktor Gyökeres

The Coventry City marksman has scored 21 goals in 46 outings, averaging 0.46 goals per match. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Luton Town's Morris has scored 0.45 goals per match on average. He has made 44 appearances, scoring 20 goals.

4. Carlton Morris

Luton Town's Morris has scored 0.45 goals per match on average. He has made 44 appearances, scoring 20 goals. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Hull CityCoventry CityMiddlesbroughBurnleyRoss StewartSunderland