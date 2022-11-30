Rotherham United’s Viktor Johansson has the highest save percentage of any Championship goalkeeper this season.

The Millers custodian has saved 78.8 per cent of the 113 shots on target he has faced this term. Speaking last month, the Rotherham man was not keen to take too much credit for himself.

He said: “Personally, it has been great. I think the team has done great as well. We have been hard to beat and the whole team has defended brilliantly.

"Many people don’t realise how much they [the defenders] do. They make my job easier. It is a relationship we can keep on building – which has been excellent so far.”

Of the Championship goalkeepers to play 10 or more games, Huddersfield Town’s Lee Nicholls is sixth in the save percentage table. The Terriers sit bottom of the Championship ahead of a return to action on December 10 against Sheffield United.

The Huddersfield man has saved 66 of 93 shots on target, to have a save percentage of 73.1 per cent. With the Championship set for a full return to action from the weekend starting December 10, we looked at who the 13 best goalkeepers are in the second tier this term.

Only players to have played 10 or more games have been selected, with the best 13 goalkeepers ranked based on their save percentage this term.

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) – 78.8 per cent (shots on target against – 113, saves – 87)

Ben Wilson (Coventry) – 77.1 per cent (shots on target against – 48, saves – 37)

Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn Rovers) – 75.3 per cent (shots on target against – 89, saves – 67)

John Ruddy (Birmingham City) – 74.6 per cent (shots on target against – 71, saves – 49)

Freddie Woodman (Preston North End) – 73.2 per cent (shots on target against – 71, saves – 51)

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) – 73.1 per cent (shots on target against – 93, saves – 66)

Daniel Bachmann (Watford) – 72.2 per cent (shots on target against – 79, saves – 57)

Arijanet Muric (Burnley) – 71.2 per cent (shots on target against – 73, saves – 51)

Chris Maxwell (Blackpool) – 70.4 per cent (shots on target against – 54, saves – 37)

Daniel Grimshaw (Blackpool) – 70 per cent (shots on target against – 50, saves – 36)

Tim Krul (Norwich City) – 69.8 per cent (shots on target against – 43, saves – 30)

Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough) – 69.2 per cent (shots on target against – 65, saves – 46)