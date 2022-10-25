We have picked the best 15 that are still available, based on their market value as estimated by Transfermarkt. A handful of managers across the Football League have fielded questions about signing free agents in recent days, with Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and Portsmouth chief Danny Cowley addressing the issue .

Asked whether the Blades had looked at the market to address their injury problems, Heckingbottom said: “Loads of players don't qualify, but loads do - and then where would they be at [fitness wise] when they come in? The other thing is the cost. We don’t want to be wasting time and energy looking at something that then we get a no for, because we can't afford. The time and energy from me and everyone else is better spent on the boys here.”

Cowley provided a similar answer after recent injury issues for Sheffield Wednesday’s and Barnsley’s third-tier rivals: “It’s not something we’ve considered.”

Former Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Hector is reportedly on trial at Luton Town after being released by Fulham at the end of last season. Picture: Ben Stanstall/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space available in their squad. The upside to looking at unattached players is that they can be signed outside the summer and winter transfer windows, although many of them are usually not up to speed having lost match fitness. We look at the players released by League One clubs still waiting to make their next move.

Some clubs are still looking at the market, with reports claiming that former Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Hector is on trial at Luton Town after being released by Fulham at the end of last season.

Below are the 15 most valuable free agents on the market, with their value and most recent club indicated in brackets…

Edgar Ié, defender (Trabzonspor, £3.15m)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fábio Martins, forward, (Al-Wahda FC Abu Dhabi, £3.15m)

Santiago Arias, defender, (Atlético Madrid, £2.7m)

Zakaria Labyad, midfielder, (Ajax, £2.25m)

Enock Kwateng, defender, (FC Girondins Bordeaux, £2.25m)

Advertisement Hide Ad

William, defender, (VfL Wolfsburg, £1.8m)

Nikola Maksimovic, defender, (Genoa, £1.8m)

Uros Spajic, defender, (Kasimpasa, £1.8m)

Ryan Thomas, midfielder, (PSV, £1.8m)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Morrison, defender, (Cardiff City, £1.62m)

Nicolas de Preville, forward, (FC Metz, £1.62m)

Nemanja Radoja, midfielder, (Levante, £1.53m)

Filip Bradaric, midfielder, (Al-Ahli, £1.53m)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matej Vydra, forward, (Burnley, £1.53m)