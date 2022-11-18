Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has been the best player in the Championship this season, according to statistics website WhoScored.

The Blades player has an average rating of 7.47 this season from WhoScored. The statistics website calculates match ratings live using a “comprehensive statistical algorithm” which looks at how each player impacts a game to give an overall match ratings.

Sheffield United have five players in the top 10 highest-rated players this season – with Norwood and four of teammates all featuring in the top nine. Here we run through every player who is rated in the top 16 by WhoScored this season – and it includes a Huddersfield defender, Rotherham United’s goalkeeper and a Leeds United loanee.

Best performing Championship players this season

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on August 20, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) – 7.47: Has been one of Sheffield United's stand-out players this campaign. He averages just under 64 passes a game with a pass accuracy of 80 per cent. Also has five goal contributions with two goals and three assists.

Josh Brownhill (Burnley) – 7.44: The Burnley man has been involved in a quarter of his sides goals with five goals and five assists in the Championship to help his side sit three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and a further five points ahead of Blackburn in third.

Joao Pedro (Watford) – 7.35: With six goals and two assists to his name, the Watford striker is rated as the best Hornets player this term.

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United) – 7.33: The Sheffield United striker is a man rejuvenated this season. He has nine goals and one assist to his name. He has averaged a goal every 117 minutes - the most efficient return from any player to have netted five or more goals in the Championship.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Chris Willock of Queens Park Rangers and Michal Helik of Huddersfield Town battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) – 7.26: The central defender has been a revelation for Sheffield United this season. He averages two tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 2.7 clearances a game and also has four goals and two assists going forward.

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) – 7.21: Has been in remarkable form for the Blades this season and earned a call-up to the World Cup in Qatar with Senegal. He has nine goals and two assists in the Championship and averages two key passes a game.

Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) – 7.19: The Luton defender has averaged over five clearances a game this season, along with 1.6 tackles and 1.8 interceptions. Solid.

Jordan Storey (Preston North End) – 7.18: The Preston defender has two goals for his side this season while he has an average of 4.8 aerial duels won. He also makes 2.4 interceptions and 4.1 clearances on average.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Charlie Cresswell of Millwall celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Stoke City at The Den on July 30, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Sander Berge (Sheffield United) – 7.17: Has missed a handful of games through injury but is undoubtedly one of the Blades’ most important players. He has three goals an three assists in 12 games.

Ilias Chair (QPR) – 7.17: The QPR midfielder has six assists in the second tier this term - no other player has more although four other players have also provided six goals for their teammates this campaign. Chair has also claimed three goals and created a remarkable 58 chances - more than any other player.

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town) – 7.16: The Terriers centre-back makes the cut having joined the club on transfer deadline day. He has one goal and one assist as Huddersfield sit bottom of the Championship. He averages 2.5 tackles per game, along with 1.8 interceptions and 1.8 clearances.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley) – 7.15: The defender has an average of 1.9 interceptions and 3.4 clearances per game. Also has three goal contributions with one goal and two assists.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson celebrates their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022.

Josh Sargent (Norwich City) – 7.12: The 22-year-old is in Qatar with the United States squad after nine goals and two assists for Norwich in the Championship this season.

Chris Willock (QPR) – 7.11: The 24-year-old has six goals and one assist in the Championship this season. Has only taken 15 shots to give him an impressive conversion rate of 40%.

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United) – 7.09: The only goalkeeper in the top 20. He has made 87 saves in the Championship this season - and has the best save percentage in the division as 78.8 per cent of shots on target against the Millers have been kept out.