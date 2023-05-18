All Sections
The 17 best League One forwards including Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth stars

The 2022/23 League One season has been lit up by some prolific goalscoring campaigns.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th May 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 18:31 BST

Both classy operators with bags of experience and emerging prodigies have made their presences known in the third tier this season, delivering impressive goal hauls.

The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the best League One forwards using Transfermarkt’s average goals per match metric. Only forwards with 20 or more appearances to their name have been considered, and wingers and attacking midfielders have been excluded.

Here is how League One forwards ranked on average goals per match.

Here is how League One forwards ranked on average goals per match.

Average goals per match: 0.32

2. 17. Niall Ennis (Plymouth Argyle)

Average goals per match: 0.32 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Average goals per match: 0.33

3. 16. Victor Adeboyejo (Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers)

Average goals per match: 0.33 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Average goals per match: 0.33

4. 15. Devante Cole (Barnsley)

Average goals per match: 0.33 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

