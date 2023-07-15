All Sections
The 17 best players under 23 in the Championship - including Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City, Sunderland, Hull City, Watford and Southampton stars

The Championship looks set to have an impressive range of young talent on display throughout the 2023/24 season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have all been added into the mix for this season, bringing exciting prospects down with them from the Premier League to add to the current pool of second tier stars.

Players will leave the Championship before the first ball of the new campaign is kicked, but plenty will stay as clubs attempt to assemble squads capable of escaping or remaining in the second tier.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the best Championship players under the age of 23.

Market value: €10m

1. 17. Callum Doyle (Leicester City)

Market value: €10m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Market value: €10m

2. 16. Ismael Kone (Watford)

Market value: €10m Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Market value: €10m

3. 15. Sekou Mara (Southampton)

Market value: €10m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Market value: €11m

4. 14. Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Market value: €11m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

