The Championship looks set to have an impressive range of young talent on display throughout the 2023/24 season.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton have all been added into the mix for this season, bringing exciting prospects down with them from the Premier League to add to the current pool of second tier stars.

Players will leave the Championship before the first ball of the new campaign is kicked, but plenty will stay as clubs attempt to assemble squads capable of escaping or remaining in the second tier.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the best Championship players under the age of 23.

1 . 17. Callum Doyle (Leicester City) Market value: €10m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 16. Ismael Kone (Watford) Market value: €10m Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 15. Sekou Mara (Southampton) Market value: €10m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 14. Jacob Greaves (Hull City) Market value: €11m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales