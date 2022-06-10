The 17 most expensive players in the Championship according to market value - including Sheffield United, Norwich City, Hull City, West Brom, Burnley and Watford stars

A handful of Norwich City, Watford and Burnley players will be eyeing a Premier League return after the three clubs were relegated to the Championship last term.
Some players in the second tier will hope a top-flight move materializes this summer, as Premier League clubs may opt to look to the second tier to bolster their squads.
As with plenty of transfer windows in recent years, plenty of money is expected to be spent. Some clubs, like Huddersfield Town, have been able to make great use of the free agent and loan market to strengthen their options.
However, some deals require a lot of money to complete.
To see which players are rated as the most expensive in the second tier, we have scoured the transfermarkt.co.uk database to find out who the most valuable assets in the division are
It is no surprise that Norwich, Watford and Burnley stars dominate the list but there are inclusions from Sheffield United and Hull City...