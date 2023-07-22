All Sections
The 17 most valuable players under 23 in League One - including Barnsley FC, Derby County, Peterborough United, Reading and Blackpool stars

There is no shortage of exciting young talent in the EFL.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

In recent years, it has been common to see prodigies burst on to the scene in the EFL before establishing themselves in the Premier League. Examples include Arsenal star Ben White and Brentford marksman Ivan Toney, who both cut their teeth below the top flight.

The aforementioned pair have both played in League One, a division that will again feature some promising youngsters this season. Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, here are the third tier’s most valuable players under the age of 23.

1. Most valuable players under 23

Here are League One's most valuable players under the age of 23. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €700,000

2. 17. Paddy Lane (Portsmouth)

Value: €700,000 Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Value: €700,000

3. 16. Thelo Aasgaard (Wigan Athletic)

Value: €700,000 Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Value: €800,000

4. 15. Amadou Mbengue (Reading)

Value: €800,000 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

