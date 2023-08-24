All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

The 19 free agents from the Premier League still available including ex-Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United men

Deadline day is approaching but there are still plenty of clubs on the lookout for players.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

However, the more desperate clubs become, the more likely it is they will have to overspend to plug gaps in their squad.

This means the free agent market may prove incredibly tempting as the deadline creeps closer.

The 2023/24 season is underway but there are still 19 players released by current Premier League clubs available as free agents.

Here is the list of available free agents in full.

Here are players released by Premier League clubs who are still available.

1. Available free agents

Here are players released by Premier League clubs who are still available. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Manchester United

2. Axel Tuanzebe

Last club: Manchester United Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Nottingham Forest

3. Jesse Lingard

Last club: Nottingham Forest Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Newcastle United

4. Matty Longstaff

Last club: Newcastle United Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueChelseaManchester UnitedSheffield UnitedWolves