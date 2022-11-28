Meet the highest valued players in the Championship, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Watford players take the top two spots with Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United men making up the top five. Four Yorkshire-based players make the cut with three from the Blades and one from Hull City.

Championship sides are gearing up for a return to action with Millwall and Sunderland playing this weekend before the remainder of clubs play their first games since mid-November on the weekend beginning December 10.

Middlesbrough host Luton Town on December 10 while Rotherham United have a home game against Bristol City. Sheffield Untied welcome Huddersfield Town to Bramall Lane for a Yorkshire derby. All games kick off at 3pm.

Hull City are back in action a day later as they head to Watford for a 3pm kick off on December 11. With the action paused we have looked at who the most valuable players are in the second tier with almost half of the season played.

In reverse order, here’s the 22 most valuable men in the division according to Transfermarkt with plenty of Yorkshire representation. Take a look...

1. Josh Cullen (Burnley) Market value - €7m Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

2. Alex Scott (Bristol City) Market value - €7m Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) Market value - €7m Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. Daryl Dike (West Brom) Market value - €7m Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales