The 26 free agents from the Championship still without a club - including Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sunderland, Burnley, Cardiff, Swansea and Bristol City players
The Championship season is well underway but there are still players pondering their next move after being released by second-tier clubs.
Teams can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new clubs.
Middlesbrough made use of the market last month when they signed Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal until January.
The 29-year-old was left without a club following his release from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.
A number of sides across the EFL have made use of free transfers since the end of last season with David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane both joining Derby County after spending last campaign with Sheffield United. Hourihane was on loan from Aston Villa.
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is one of the players without a club having been let go by QPR while there are former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough stars still without a new team.
Below is every free agents on the market from Championship clubs, any that would fit into your side?
Championship free agents
Goalkeepers – Keiren Westwood, Dillon Barnes (QPR), Josh Gould (Swansea City).
Defenders – Sean Morrison (Cardiff City), Danny Rose (Watford), Ryan Bennett (Swansea City), Neil Taylor (Middlesbrough), Danny Simpson (Bristol City), Phil Bardsley (Burnley), Felipe Araruna (Reading), Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough), Jordan Willis (Sunderland).
Midfielders – Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City), Lukas Rupp (Norwich City), Dale Stephens (Burnley), Grant Ward (Blackpool), Josh Harrop (Preston North End).
Forwards – Matej Vydra (Burnley), Izzy Brown (Preston North End), Aaron Lennon (Burnley), Marc McNulty (Burnley), Sammy Ameobi (Middlesbrough), Scott Sinclair (Preston North End), Fraizer Campbell (Huddersfield Town), Isaac Vassell (Cardiff City), Jamie Thomas (Preston North End).