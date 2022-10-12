Teams can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new clubs.

Middlesbrough made use of the market last month when they signed Massimo Luongo on a short-term deal until January.

The 29-year-old was left without a club following his release from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season.

A number of sides across the EFL have made use of free transfers since the end of last season with David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane both joining Derby County after spending last campaign with Sheffield United. Hourihane was on loan from Aston Villa.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is one of the players without a club having been let go by QPR while there are former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough stars still without a new team.

Below is every free agents on the market from Championship clubs, any that would fit into your side?

Championship free agents

Sean Morrison was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers – Keiren Westwood, Dillon Barnes (QPR), Josh Gould (Swansea City).

Defenders – Sean Morrison (Cardiff City), Danny Rose (Watford), Ryan Bennett (Swansea City), Neil Taylor (Middlesbrough), Danny Simpson (Bristol City), Phil Bardsley (Burnley), Felipe Araruna (Reading), Sol Bamba (Middlesbrough), Jordan Willis (Sunderland).

Midfielders – Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City), Lukas Rupp (Norwich City), Dale Stephens (Burnley), Grant Ward (Blackpool), Josh Harrop (Preston North End).

