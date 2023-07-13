The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign for free, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without requiring significant expenditure from the club recruiting them. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the 29 senior defenders released by clubs set to compete in the Championship next season who have not yet found a new employer.

1 . Mario Gaspar Last club: Watford Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Maxime Colin Last club: Birmingham City Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Joel Latibeaudiere Last club: Swansea City Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Wes Harding Last club: Rotherham United Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales