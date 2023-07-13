All Sections
The 29 free agent defenders from the Championship yet to sign for new clubs including ex-Leeds United, Chelsea, Millwall, Sheffield United, QPR and Stoke City men

The summer transfer window is in full swing, with clubs across the country reshaping their squads ahead of the new season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

Clubs have a lot to keep their eyes on in the transfer market, but there will have been plenty of focus on retained lists published last month. There are various players currently out-of-contract and available to sign for free, many of whom boast impressive pedigree.

Free agent signings can prove incredibly useful, often adding talent and experience without requiring significant expenditure from the club recruiting them. There also tends to be less risk involved than when clubs fork out hefty transfer fees for new additions.

Here are the 29 senior defenders released by clubs set to compete in the Championship next season who have not yet found a new employer.

Last club: Watford

1. Mario Gaspar

Last club: Watford Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Last club: Birmingham City

2. Maxime Colin

Last club: Birmingham City Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Last club: Swansea City

3. Joel Latibeaudiere

Last club: Swansea City Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Last club: Rotherham United

4. Wes Harding

Last club: Rotherham United Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

