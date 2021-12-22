A large number of midfielders released at the end of last season have not yet returned to the professional ranks but could any of them bolster some of Yorkshire's professional outfits?

It has been a frustrating campaign for a number of Yorkshire sides across the Premier League and three EFL divisions and a number of potential players remain available despite the transfer window being shut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring three players on board since the close of the window while some experienced midfielders remain available following their respective releases in the summer.

Any free agents can be signed outside of the transfer window as deals do not need to be struck between two clubs.

With many Yorkshire sides either needing to push themselves away from the relegation zone, or give their promotion hopes a boost, we have collated a list of all the free-agent midfielders currently available.

