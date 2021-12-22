FREE AGENTS: A number of midfielders are currently without a club. Picture: Getty Images.

The 29 free agent midfielders still without a club - could any of these players improve Barnsley, Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers or Bradford City?

With the English football season approaching the halfway point, there are still a plethora of free agents on the market.

A large number of midfielders released at the end of last season have not yet returned to the professional ranks but could any of them bolster some of Yorkshire's professional outfits?

It has been a frustrating campaign for a number of Yorkshire sides across the Premier League and three EFL divisions and a number of potential players remain available despite the transfer window being shut.

Sheffield Wednesday have been able to bring three players on board since the close of the window while some experienced midfielders remain available following their respective releases in the summer.

Any free agents can be signed outside of the transfer window as deals do not need to be struck between two clubs.

With many Yorkshire sides either needing to push themselves away from the relegation zone, or give their promotion hopes a boost, we have collated a list of all the free-agent midfielders currently available.

1. Eunan O’Kane

Eunan O’Kane - The 31-year-old was released by Leeds United after spending time on loan at Luton Town before his release from the Whites.

2. Abdi Sharif

Abdi Sharif - The 20-year-old did not have his contract renewed by Liverpool in the summer.

3. Henri Saivet

Henri Saivet - Newcastle United released the former Bordeaux player in July.

4. Josh Sims

Josh Sims - Having spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers, the 24-year-old was released by parent club Southampton earlier this year.

