Barnsley fans have watched plenty of greats represent their club over the years.

Recent years have been mixed for the Reds and not many players have staked a claim to be known as an Oakwell icon.

However, there are a lot of figures who have already cemented themselves as heroes in the eyes of Barnsley fans.

The Yorkshire Post asked Reds fans who they thought was Barnsley’s greatest ever player.

A flood of responses was received, with various stars picking up votes.

This gallery explores those nominated, but there are some exclusions.

Duncan Sharp, Barry Murphy, David Currie, John Kelly, Steve Lowndes, Eric Winstanley, Bobby Doyle and Mick Butler all received votes but they do not feature in the gallery due to image unavailability.

They all made it on the list of Barnsley’s 28 greatest ever players – here are the other 21, in no particular order, as voted for by fans.

Neil Redfearn A bona fide Reds icon, Redfearn is fondly remembered by the Oakwell faithful.

Ronnie Glavin A huge number of votes went to Glavin, who lit up Oakwell after joining from Celtic.

Tommy Taylor Taylor was prolific for Barnsley before Manchester United came calling in 1953.