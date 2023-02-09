The best XI from Leeds United's 2-2 draw against Manchester United as Whites stars dominate - in pictures

Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubala said he was “really proud” of his players after the Whites earned a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Leeds went 2-0 ahead in the game after Wilfried Gnonto fired the visitors in front after just 55 seconds with a precise finish from the edge of the area before Raphael Varane turned into his own goal early in the second half following a shot from Crysencio Summerville.

The Whites have not a won a league game at Old Trafford since 1981 – they did secure a famous FA Cup win in 2009 – but Man United ended their hopes of a victory with two goals in eight minutes from Marcus Rashford and substitute Jadon Sancho.

Skubala said: “I’m really proud of the players. I thought they did really well. In the context, (Man United) haven’t lost in 13 in all competitions (at home). I’m a bit disappointed because I thought we did enough to win the game but it was really good.

“Without giving too much away because we’ve got another game against them on Sunday, (the plan was) not to be passive, to be aggressive, to be free and attack them. The most rewarding part is how in the last moments we saw out the game. At the end we had to dig deep and show personality to get the point.”

Following the game we have put together the best XI performers from the game. Take a look...

GK - Illan Meslier Made five saves in total to help Leeds claim a valuable point, including a fine stop to deny Raphael Varane with the match poised at 2-2.

RB - Luke Ayling Made an incredible 11 tackles in a fine display at right-back.

Max Wober Made a brilliant clearance off the line after Alejandro Garnacho had rounded Meslier with the goal gaping.

Lisandro Martinez Made some well-timed challenges to quell Leeds' attacks. Was fortunate to escape a red card after a VAR check for a rash challenge on Patrick Bamford.