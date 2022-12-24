The 'business end of the season' is nigh for Huddersfield Town insists Mark Fotheringham

THE business end of the season usually arrives in springtime.

For basement club Huddersfield Town, it comes in mid-winter, with Monday’s Roses game at Deepdale being the precursor to a season-defining run of fixtures, according to Mark Fotheringham.

Thursday’s home game with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, which has the look of a real six-pointer, is on the immediate horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But first things first, with Town assigned with finding some initial momentum on Boxing Day ahead of a key sequence of games that are pivotal to their survival hopes.

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fotheringham said: “We knew after the World Cup break that there were going to be two hard games against two teams who are in the top four and now it’s the business end of the season.

“We are now going to start playing the teams around and about us and we are also moving towards the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s been no real issue to try and keep the spirits high as the guys train with real intensity and if they do not, they would not be able to perform in the way they did in the first-half (against Watford) and especially the second half at Sheffield (United).

"Of course, we have an eye on these (forthcoming) games. That is when we will change the whole picture of our season. We have got to come into these games full of belief and desire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you get on a run of wins, you change the picture of a whole season and bring a real confidence back to the fans. It’s massive that we start well in this period.”

To give themselves a fighting chance, Town must somehow discover some hitherto elusive ruthlessness in front of goal. In five of their last six matches, they have failed to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we are capable of causing any team problems in this league and we have shown that in periods against top teams in the top four in the last two weeks,” the Town head coach continued.