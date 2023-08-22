REJUVENATED Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas is confident that 'the calm one' in Neil Warnock will take him 'to the top' again after a fraught 2022-23 campaign.

The Wales international is back in the fold at Town after spending the second half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Thomas impressed in the Terriers' weekend draw at Middlesbrough with his excellently-taken corner leading to the opening goal with his prodigious work-rate also catching the eye all game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier in the summer, Warnock pledged that Thomas would play in a big part in his plans for the new campaign, having previously tried to sign the player from non-league outfit Boreham Wood when he was in charge at Boro.

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas celebrates the visitors' goal at Middlesbrough on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He also revealed plans to use his famed man-management skills to get the best out of the wingman and the veteran is certainly coaxing more out of the Londoner if Saturday's display is anything to go by.

Thomas burst onto the scene under Carlos Corberan in a memorable 2021-22 campaign which saw Town reach the play-off final.

After last season's lows, he is determined to rediscover his mojo - and feels he has the perfect figure to help him do that in Warnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas said: "For me, I just want to get better and better and I know he is going to take me to the top.

"He is the 'calm one'. Carlos was the 'crazy one' and as for the gaffer, I'm going to be calling him the calm one.

"He (Warnock) has known about me for a while now. And it's always good to have a manager who believes in you and players who do.

"That's the best thing for me at this time. I am still young and learning and there's no better person to learn from than the man himself in Neil Warnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me, the personality was always there and wasn't a thing where it disappeared. I was listening to people before who I don't need to listen to and kind of not really believing in my source (qualities). I will always work hard for the team and the gaffer.

"When you have a gaffer like Neil, who believes in what I do and knows my strengths and weaknesses, you are going to run through a brick wall for him.

"I am happy being around my team-mates again and it's a different environment now and everyone is a bit more comfortable and it's like home now.