The Championship's 19 dirtiest players including Sheffield United, Watford, Reading, Millwall, Coventry City and Sunderland stars
The Championship is known as an intensely physical and competitive division.
Sometimes, tensions boil over and over 2,000 yellow cards were dished out during the 2022/23 campaign alone. There were also 65 dismissals across the course of the season.
Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the second tier’s ‘dirtiest’ players. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.
