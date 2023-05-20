Sometimes, tensions boil over and over 2,000 yellow cards were dished out during the 2022/23 campaign alone. There were also 65 dismissals across the course of the season.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the second tier’s ‘dirtiest’ players. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.