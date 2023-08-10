The Championship's best stadiums - where Leeds United, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Leicester City and Southampton rank
Stadiums hold a special place in the hearts of football fans.
They are the places avid supporters spend their Saturdays, with many having the same regular seat at the home of their chosen club. Fans are often passionately defensive when it comes to their club’s home ground.
Data experts at OLBG have analysed Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews as well as search engines to determine the highest-rated stadiums in the second tier of the EFL.
Here are the grounds shown by the research to be the Championship’s best.
Page 1 of 4