An array of talented players ply their trade in the Championship but skill alone is often not enough to make it in the division. Intense physical battles are commonplace and the competitive nature of the league only adds to their frequency.

Thrilling promotion races and high-stakes relegation battles are played out year after year, meaning tensions run high and occasionally boil over. The regular 2023/24 season has now ended and over 2,000 yellow cards were dished out over the course of the campaign.

There were also 25 straight red cards in a season that will be remembered for years to come. Leicester City were crowned the best team and Rotherham United the worst, but who can be deemed the ‘dirtiest’?

By tallying disciplinary points listed on Transfermarkt, here is a league table ranking the ‘dirtiest’ sides in the Championship. A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-red card is three and a red card is five.

