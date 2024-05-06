The Championship's dirtiest teams and where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and more ranked

The second tier of English football is renowned for its intense physicality.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th May 2024, 14:57 BST

An array of talented players ply their trade in the Championship but skill alone is often not enough to make it in the division. Intense physical battles are commonplace and the competitive nature of the league only adds to their frequency.

Thrilling promotion races and high-stakes relegation battles are played out year after year, meaning tensions run high and occasionally boil over. The regular 2023/24 season has now ended and over 2,000 yellow cards were dished out over the course of the campaign.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

There were also 25 straight red cards in a season that will be remembered for years to come. Leicester City were crowned the best team and Rotherham United the worst, but who can be deemed the ‘dirtiest’?

By tallying disciplinary points listed on Transfermarkt, here is a league table ranking the ‘dirtiest’ sides in the Championship. A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-red card is three and a red card is five.

Here are the 'dirtiest' teams in the Championship from the regular 2023/24 season.

1. Dirtiest teams in the Championship

Here are the 'dirtiest' teams in the Championship from the regular 2023/24 season. Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points: 70

2. 24. Bristol City

Points: 70 Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points: 77

3. 23. Leeds United

Points: 77 Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Points: 80

4. 22. West Bromwich Albion

Points: 80 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.