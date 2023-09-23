All Sections
The Championship's dirtiest teams - where Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United rank

The second tier of English football is a fiercely competitive division.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

Stakes are incredibly high, with the Premier League and all the riches it comes with a possibility with promotion.

However, relegation to League One is also a possibility and can set clubs back years when it comes to growth.

These factors help create an intensely physical and closely fought league, and mean tensions can sometimes boil over.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, here is a ranking of the Championship’s ‘dirtiest’ teams.

The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

Here are the Championship's dirtiest teams.

1. Dirtiest teams table

Here are the Championship's dirtiest teams. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

9 points

2. 24. Millwall

9 points Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

9 points

3. 23. Plymouth Argyle

9 points Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

10 points

4. 22. Middlesbrough

10 points Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

