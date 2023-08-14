The Championship's highest-paid players last season including Middlesbrough, Watford, Burnley and Stoke City stars
Fans may associate big money with the Premier League but there some high-earners in the Championship.
The second tier may not have the global reach of the first but it is awash with internationals and stars with experience of playing top-level football.
Because of this, there are plenty of players commanding hefty salaries.
Genting Casino have dived into data from the 2022/23 Championship season to compile a list of the highest-earning players – here is the ranking.
