The Championship's most expensive squads - where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and more rank

There is a gulf between the Premier League and Championship in quality, but arguably the most significant differences between the divisions relate to finances.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST

Competing in the top flight can elevate a club’s financial status, as shown by the often vastly superior squad values of clubs that come down from the Premier League.

Using Transfermarkt data, here is a look at the squad value of every club that will compete in the Championship in the 2023/24 season.

Here are the Championship's most expensive squads.

1. Most expensive squads

Here are the Championship's most expensive squads. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

€9.1m

2. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

€9.1m Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

€9.1m

3. 23. Plymouth Argyle

€9.1m Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

€18.53m

4. 22. Ipswich Town

€18.53m Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

