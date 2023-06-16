The Championship's most expensive squads - where Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and more rank
There is a gulf between the Premier League and Championship in quality, but arguably the most significant differences between the divisions relate to finances.
Competing in the top flight can elevate a club’s financial status, as shown by the often vastly superior squad values of clubs that come down from the Premier League.
Using Transfermarkt data, here is a look at the squad value of every club that will compete in the Championship in the 2023/24 season.
