The Championship's worst stadiums - where Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Watford, QPR and Stoke City rank

Stadiums hold a special place in the hearts of football fans.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:50 BST

They are the places avid supporters spend their Saturdays, with many having the same regular seat at the home of their chosen club. Fans are often passionately defensive when it comes to their club’s home ground.

Data experts at OLBG have analysed Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews as well as search engines to determine the lowest-rated stadiums in the second tier of the EFL, the Championship.

Here are the grounds shown by the research to be the Championship’s worst.

Here are the Championship stadiums with the worst ratings.

1. The Championship's worst stadiums

Here are the Championship stadiums with the worst ratings.

Overall rating: 3.03/5

2. 11. Ashton Gate (Bristol City)

Overall rating: 3.03/5

Overall rating: 2.73/5

3. =7: AESSEAL New York Stadium (Rotherham United)

Overall rating: 2.73/5

Overall rating: 2.73/5

4. =7: The Den (Millwall)

Overall rating: 2.73/5

