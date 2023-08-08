Stadiums hold a special place in the hearts of football fans.

They are the places avid supporters spend their Saturdays, with many having the same regular seat at the home of their chosen club. Fans are often passionately defensive when it comes to their club’s home ground.

Data experts at OLBG have analysed Google, Tripadvisor and Yelp reviews as well as search engines to determine the lowest-rated stadiums in the second tier of the EFL, the Championship.

Here are the grounds shown by the research to be the Championship’s worst.

1 . The Championship's worst stadiums Here are the Championship stadiums with the worst ratings. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 11. Ashton Gate (Bristol City) Overall rating: 3.03/5 Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . =7: AESSEAL New York Stadium (Rotherham United) Overall rating: 2.73/5 Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . =7: The Den (Millwall) Overall rating: 2.73/5 Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images Photo Sales