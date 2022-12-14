Millwall have the most goals from set-pieces in the Championship this season while Sunderland have had the least threat so far with none of their goals coming from dead-ball situations.

Excluding penalties, Millwall have netted 15 times from dead-ball situations. The only other team in double figures is Sheffield United, who have scored 10 of their Championship goals via set-plays.

Huddersfield Town sit bottom of the division but one of their strengths this season has been dead-ball situations, with eight of their 19 goals scored from set plays. Hull City and Middlesbrough have both scored five times using set-pieces while Rotherham United have claimed seven goals from dead-balls.

After his side’s memorable 5-2 win over Burnley last month, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed how he used set-plays to exploit the league leaders. He said: "Not only Oli [McBurnie] but the centre-backs were good at set plays. It gave us an extra threat which we would have been foolish to ignore."

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic (right) scores their side's fourth goal of the game during the Championship win over Burnley at Bramall Lane last month. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

In contrast, the Clarets have scored 36 goals from open play but just four times using set-pieces. Below is how every Championship side has performed from set-pieces – excluding penalties – this season.

Championship – most set-play goals

